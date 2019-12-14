Left-wing media publications were quick to smear a group of Army and Navy cadets on Saturday as the two service academies squared off on the gridiron in what is an intense football rivalry, accusing a group of them of flashing “white power” signs.

USA Today’s Mike Brehm reported:

Questions erupted during the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia when students appeared to make the White Power hand symbol during a pregame broadcast. Spokespersons from the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy told USA TODAY Sports they have been made aware of the issue – which blossomed on social media as the game wore on – and the schools are looking into it.

Far-left activists posted close-up videos of television screens showing what they claimed was the cadets flashing the white power sign.

As an American,

As a Navy Dad,

As a decent human being… …you hate to see racist West Point cadets emboldened by the presence of the Racist-inChief at an #ArmyNavyGame to throw up the “White Power” sign on national TV. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/4LbB5Veoa7 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 14, 2019

Others urged their followers to make the photos and videos go viral on Twitter, which quickly happened as “#WhitePower” and “West Point” began trending nationally on the left-wing tech platform.

So many white people on here are calling me the N word, and other awful things. I am a strong black Muslim woman. Nothing can bring me down. I will always speak up against racism. 😊 https://t.co/WOAXZU3x8Z — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) December 15, 2019

There was strong pushback against the smear attempts, with many noting that the cadets were playing the “circle game.”

Former senior White House adviser Cliff Sims wrote: “Here we go again. This time it’s @ByMikeBrehm of @usatodaysports trying to ruin the lives of cadets for playing the circle game, because in some alternate reality they just MUST be white supremacists. At some point someone’s gotta bring a defamation case against these lunatics.”

Here we go again. This time it’s @ByMikeBrehm of @usatodaysports trying to ruin the lives of cadets for playing the circle game, because in some alternate reality they just MUST be white supremacists. At some point someone’s gotta bring a defamation case against these lunatics. https://t.co/2Y8iaB1kVw — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 15, 2019

Popular sports analyst Clay Travis tweeted: “Good lord. They were playing the circle game. America has gone insane.”

Good lord. They were playing the circle game. America has gone insane. pic.twitter.com/jixG99ftmX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 15, 2019

This is a developing news story; refresh the page for updates.