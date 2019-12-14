https://www.dailywire.com/news/media-smears-army-navy-cadets-accuses-them-of-flashing-white-power-symbols

Left-wing media publications were quick to smear a group of Army and Navy cadets on Saturday as the two service academies squared off on the gridiron in what is an intense football rivalry, accusing a group of them of flashing “white power” signs.

USA Today’s Mike Brehm reported:

Questions erupted during the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia when students appeared to make the White Power hand symbol during a pregame broadcast.

Spokespersons from the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy told USA TODAY Sports they have been made aware of the issue – which blossomed on social media as the game wore on – and the schools are looking into it.

Far-left activists posted close-up videos of television screens showing what they claimed was the cadets flashing the white power sign.

Others urged their followers to make the photos and videos go viral on Twitter, which quickly happened as “#WhitePower” and “West Point” began trending nationally on the left-wing tech platform.

There was strong pushback against the smear attempts, with many noting that the cadets were playing the “circle game.”

Former senior White House adviser Cliff Sims wrote: “Here we go again. This time it’s @ByMikeBrehm of @usatodaysports trying to ruin the lives of cadets for playing the circle game, because in some alternate reality they just MUST be white supremacists. At some point someone’s gotta bring a defamation case against these lunatics.”

Popular sports analyst Clay Travis tweeted: “Good lord. They were playing the circle game. America has gone insane.”

This is a developing news story; refresh the page for updates.

