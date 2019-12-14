NBC News is under fire after the news agency described a crime where a man forced a woman at gun point to take an abortion pill as “a miscarriage.”

The article was written by reporter Doha Madani and details the criminal charges against Jagmeet Sandhu of Bakersfield, California, who is said to have held his girlfriend at gunpoint until she took abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy. In the story’s lede, Madani described the outcome of the forced abortion as a “miscarriage.”

A 23-year-old California man is facing a murder charge for allegedly forcing his pregnant girlfriend to ingest pills that would induce a miscarriage.

It is unclear, however, if Sandhu will be formally accused of committing murder, as two local Bakersfield television stations said on Friday that the man was facing four charges and the crime of first-degree murder was not among them.

“It’s just insane that they’re calling it a ‘miscarriage'”

NBC’s peculiar choice of words was heavily criticized by conservative leaders.

Reached by telephone on Saturday, writer Kassy Dillon blasted NBC News’ wording of the crime and argued that the use of euphemisms to describe abortions is part of a broader trend among pro-choice activists. “It’s just insane that they’re calling it a miscarriage,” said the founder of Lone Conservative. “He forced her to take pills at gunpoint. He forced her to have an abortion at gunpoint.”

Meanwhile, the president of Students for Life America, Kristan Hawkins, called out the news network for its coverage of abortion-related issues. “This isn’t ‘inducing a miscarriage.’ This is forcing a woman to have an abortion,” she wrote on Twitter. “The lengths the media will go to ensure abortion never receives negative coverage is really astounding. Shame on @NBCNews.”

Two more media outlets described it as a ‘miscarriage’

As TheBlaze reported on Thursday, Sandhu was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department after his girlfriend’s family called 911 and told authorities he pointed a gun at her and demanded she take abortion pills. Police found the unnamed woman at a local hospital where she confirmed the story to officials. Her unborn child died as a result of the incident.

Sandhu was later arrested after authorities executed search warrants and found evidence that corroborated the allegations. Official records show that Sandhu faces several felony charges, including threatening with intent to terrorize, burglary, assault with firearm on a person, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.

Two local Bakersfield stations—NBC affiliate KGET-TV and ABC’s KERO-TV—also described the abortion at gunpoint as a ‘miscarriage.’

Dillon decried media outlets for playing loose with their language in order to normalize abortions. “Abortion supporters try to blur the distinction between abortion and miscarriages. Miscarriages are the unintentional loss of life of a fetus. Abortion is the intentional killing of a fetus. This situation is horrible and the man certainly deserves to be in jail.”