(THE BLAZE) The government of the Canadian province of Québec is considering allowing doctors to euthanize people suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other disease where the patient is unable to provide their consent.

According to LifeSiteNews, a Canadian health minister, Danielle McCann, said at a press conference earlier this month that the recommendation to allow the practice of euthanizing patients without their consent came from an “expert panel” that spent 18 months studying the issue.

Read the full story ›

The post New policy: Doctors could euthanize Alzheimer’s patients without their active consent appeared first on WND.