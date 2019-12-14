The New York Times editorial board officially called for President Trump’s impeachment Saturday.

The fiery new editorial, simply titled “Impeach.,” calls the two articles of impeachment introduced against Trump this week – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – “short, simple and damning.”

“President Donald Trump abused the power of his office by strong-arming Ukraine, a vulnerable ally, holding up hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid until it agreed to help him influence the 2020 election by digging up dirt on a political rival,” the editorial states.

“When caught in the act, he rejected the very idea that a president could be required by Congress to explain and justify his actions, showing ‘unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance’ in the face of multiple subpoenas. He made it impossible for Congress to carry out fully its constitutionally mandated oversight role, and, in doing so, he violated the separation of powers, a safeguard of the American republic,” it continues.

House Democrats have alleged that Trump held up hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine while pressuring the country to open investigations into the president’s political rivals. Lawmakers have also accused the Trump administration of blocking the testimonies of a dozen of its officials from testifying before lawmakers in the ongoing inquiry.”

The editorial called for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to “consider the facts, the architecture and aspirations of the Constitution and the call of history. In that light, there can be only one responsible judgment: to cast a vote to impeach, to send a message not only to this president but to future ones.”

It also criticized the president for refusing “to release any administration documents or allow any administration officials to testify” and “asserting a form of monarchical immunity that Congress cannot let stand.”

The editorial said the House’s fast-moving investigation was “regrettable,” but added that “Democratic leaders have a point when they say they can’t afford to wait.” It cites the upcoming 2020 presidential election in addition to Trump calling for China and Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocrats ask if they have reason to worry about UK result Media organization fights Trump administration over Ukraine documents FOIA Buttigieg releases list of campaign bundlers MORE earlier this year in front of reporters on the White House lawn as a reason to get on with proceedings.

“[Founding Father James] Madison and his fellow framers understood that elections — which, under normal circumstances, are the essence of democratic self-government — could not serve their purpose if a president was determined to cheat to win,” the piece says.

The editorial accuses Republican lawmakers of “working overtime to abet the president’s wrongdoing. They have spread toxic misinformation and conspiracy theories to try to justify his actions and raged about the unfairness of the inquiry, complaining that Democrats have been trying to impeach Mr. Trump since he took office.” The publication’s editorial board also added that some Democrats too were “too eager to resort to impeachment before it became unavoidable.”

It cites Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTrump: ‘I wouldn’t mind’ a long Senate impeachment process Poll finds Graham with just 2-point lead on Democratic challenger Hill editor-in-chief calls IG report ‘a game-changer’ MORE (R-S.C), who has called the House hearings a “bunch of B.S.” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSherrod Brown backs new North American trade deal: ‘This will be the first trade agreement I’ve ever voted for’ McConnell: Bevin pardons ‘completely inappropriate’ House panel to hold hearing, vote on Trump’s new NAFTA proposal MORE (R-Ky.), who told Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityMcConnell: I doubt any GOP senator will vote to impeach Trump McConnell says he’ll be in ‘total coordination’ with White House on impeachment trial strategy Huckabee teases Hannity appearance, says he’ll explain why Trump is eligible for third term MORE that there was “no chance” the Senate would vote to convict the president, as culprits of this alleged wrong-doing.

“For now,” the editorial concludes, “that leaves the defense of the Constitution, and the Republic, to the House of Representatives.”