Democrats around the country are hearing from constituents who are angry about the impeachment proceedings.

In Oklahoma, Rep. Kendra Horn recently got an earful from voters at a public meeting.

The Daily Caller reports:

Another Trump District Democrat Ripped By Constituents Over Impeachment: ‘If She Votes For Impeachment, She’s Screwed’ Constituents ripped Democratic Oklahoma Rep. Kendra Horn on Sunday, saying Democrats focus too much on impeachment and too little on improving the lives of Americans. Horn, who represents most of Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties, spoke at a Sunday town hall meeting where voters angrily questioned her on why she continues to focus on impeachment. President Donald Trump won Horn’s district in the 2016 presidential election, and eight Republicans announced they will run for her vulnerable seat in 2020, according to the Oklahoman. “As an independent voter, I think you’re in a lot of trouble if you vote for this impeachment,” said Edmond, Oklahoma, resident Susan Jaslow, the Oklahoman reported. Jaslow voted for Horn in 2018, but said she is part of a group of independent voters upset about the impeachment circus. “If she votes for impeachment, she’s screwed,” Jaslow added. “We want Congress to get back to work for the American people, please,” said Ronda Peterson, who identified herself as a conservative.

See the video below:

Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn blasted by constituents outraged by the Democrats’ partisan impeachment effort: “We’re mad as hell. Why did you allow this sham to go on?” “You’re in a lot of trouble if you vote for this” “Get back to work for the American people!” pic.twitter.com/nEW3sMAXAC — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) December 13, 2019

Trump’s campaign manager commented on this:

Nancy Pelosi is marching members of her caucus off the plank and into the abyss. Impeachment is killing her freshman members and polling proves it. Here’s data on Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-5). More to come on other members soon. Say goodbye to your majority, Nancy! pic.twitter.com/5hsvB1phIb — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 5, 2019

He’s right.

This is not going to go well for any Democrats in areas that voted for Trump.

