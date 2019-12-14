(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) The German Reimann family who owns Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Panera Bread have decided to take responsibility for their ancestor’s Nazi past by donating €5 million to Holocaust survivors, Germany’s Bild am Sonntag reports.

In March, Bild reported that family patriarchs Albert Reimann senior and junior were active Nazi party members who relied heavily on slave labor to build their wealth in the industrial chemicals sector.

According to the report, Reimann junior wrote a letter to Nazi SS Commander Heinrich Himmler which said his family is purely Aryan that firmly backed “race theory.”

Read the full story ›