President Donald Trump took turns sitting with both Army and Navy cadets on Saturday at the 120th annual Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.
Attending the event for the third time overall and second during his presidency, Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper visited the locker rooms of both teams, participated in the opening ceremonies, and spent some time mingling with cadets from both sides of the field.
The president was greeted with cheers and chants of “Commander in Chief” and “Trump! Trump!” at various points throughout the game.
Wearing his signature red Keep America Great hat, Trump spent the first half sitting on the Army side.
Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy sat with the president on the Army side, Fox News reported. Acting Secretary of Navy Thomas Modly and Superintendent of the Naval Academy Vice Adm. Sean Buck joined the president when he went over to Navy’s side. (RELATED: President Trump Greeted With Cheers At Alabama-LSU Game)
Photographers captured several memorable moments from the day:
Navy won the game 31-7 behind 305 rushing yards from star running back Malcolm Perry.
