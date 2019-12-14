With the first tweet from his new personal Twitter account Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stoked speculation he may inching toward a Senate run.

The former Army officer launched the account with a picture of a “Beat Navy” button; the game was set for Saturday afternoon, and he attended last year’s matchup.

The Hill reported there was no immediate response from the State Department on whether he’d be traveling with President Donald Trump for Saturday’s game.

Speculation has ramped up over whether Pompeo, who formerly was a House Representative for Kansas, would ditch the Trump administration to run for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts.

“Mike would win easily in Kansas,” Trump said last month. “He came to me and said ‘Look, I’d rather stay where I am,’ but he loves Kansas, he loves the people of Kansas. If he thought there was a chance of losing that seat, I think he would do that and he would win in a landslide.”