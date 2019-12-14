(CAMPUS REFORM) The California State University-Chico State Faculty Association (CFA) released a statement Wednesday assuring the student body that it is aware of what it characterized as the harm caused by the Republican group on campus, calling President Donald Trump a “symbol of insult, derision, and ridicule of specific groups within our society.”

The Chico State Student Government released a resolution in response to CFA. It urged the administration to take disciplinary action against students who break student conduct rules: “We take this stance because students of color have expressed that they are experiencing an increasingly hostile racial climate, both on and off-campus, since President Trump took office. It is unjust for students of color to experience overt and/or covert forms of racism ideologically, systemically, and/or in practice.”

Chico State student Michael Curry, who is also a Campus Reform Campus Correspondent, was battered by an irate student in November while holding an “All Lives Matter” Sign. Video of the incident can be seen here from a tweet he posted to his account.

