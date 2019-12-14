(THE HILL) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is revoking his congressional endorsement for Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur to fill the House seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) as the media personality continues to come under fire for comments he’s made about women.

“As I said yesterday, Cenk has been a longtime fighter against the corrupt forces in our politics and he’s inspired people all across the country,” Sanders, a top-tier candidate in the Democratic 2020 presidential primary, said in a statement. “However, our movement is bigger than any one person.”

“I hear my grassroots supporters who were frustrated and understand their concerns. Cenk today said he is rejecting all endorsements for his campaign, and I retract my endorsement,” he added before tweeting out a similar statement.

