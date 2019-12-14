After three years of refusing to accept the fact that she lost the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton is now getting her own documentary series titled Hillary on the streaming service Hulu.

The four-part series, of course, appears that it will be uncritical and portray the twice-failed candidate as some kind of victim. It opens with insults that have been tossed her way such as “her greatest strength is her greatest weakness” and “she’s so smart people always believe there is some deviousness.”

“A portrait of a public woman, interweaving moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of Hillary Rodham Clinton’s life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary herself, Bill, Chelsea, friends, and journalists, an examination of how she became simultaneously one of the most admired and vilified women in the world,” the description of the preview on YouTube reads.

“I’ve done my share of interviews in my lifetime, but nothing like this. I surprised myself a few times while participating in this documentary. Maybe you’ll be surprised, too,” Clinton’s account tweeted with a promo from Hulu.

Clinton also complains about President Donald Trump, naturally, and whines that it is “hard to be a female candidate” because she would have sounded “angry” if she told him to back up during a debate.

The series will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January/

