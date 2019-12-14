Starbucks has reportedly issued yet another apology after an outlet refused to serve law enforcement officers.

The Riverside, Calif., County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Thursday two of their deputies were refused service on Thursday, and Sheriff Chad Bianco followed up with an angry post demanding the “anti police culture repeatedly displayed by Starbucks employees must end.”

“There is simply no excuse for how two Riverside deputies were ignored,” Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges said, according to the ABC affiliate in Riverside. “We are deeply sorry and reached out to apologize directly to them.”

Last month, a Starbucks employee in Oklahoma was fired after writing “PIG” as the name on the officer who ordered the cup, USA Today reported.

Kiefe, Okla., Police Chief Johnny O’Mara urged the coffee chain to rehire the employee who was terminated, the Washington Examiner reported.