The New England Patriots are 10-3. They at present maintain the No. 2 seed within the A.F.C. In all chance — a 76 p.c probability, in accordance with The New York Occasions’s playoff simulator — they are going to earn a first-round bye for the 10th consecutive postseason.

And but an uneasy feeling has settled throughout New England, the place followers spoiled by the Patriots’ dynasty are dealing with three losses in 5 video games, all to division-leading A.F.C. groups powered by quarterbacks set to rule the convention when Tom Brady retires.

Or when he performs elsewhere, a risk lately broached by his father earlier than New England’s offense sputtered but once more in a loss to Kansas Metropolis, earlier than boos cascaded from the Gillette Stadium stands, earlier than the Patriots courted controversy by forgetting to tell the Bengals and the league {that a} video crew can be filming a scout as an alternative of, say, Cincinnati’s sideline.

It was simply one other chaotic week in a chaotic season that, regardless of all of it, nonetheless may outcome within the crew basking amid falling confetti on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Listed below are the whiplash-inducing highs and lows of the New England Patriots’ season to this point:

August

Aug. 6: Three days after Brady’s 42nd birthday, and two days after he agreed to a brand new contract that makes him a free agent after the season, NBC Sports activities Boston stories that he and his spouse, the supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have put their Brookline, Mass., mansion up on the market, fueling hypothesis that this can be his remaining yr in New England.