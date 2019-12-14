Friday, teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg joined in with a Fridays for Future protest in Turin, Italy. It is week 69 for the Swedish high school student and the international protests she began. Now, she needs a break. Nothing points to the truth in that announcement more than the authoritarian rhetoric that has seeped into her speeches. Her speech to the crowd in Turin is a perfect example.

Speaking about the U.N. climate change summit COP 25 in Madrid, she voiced her frustration that the outcome will not live up to expectations. World leaders, she said, are running away from their responsibilities. “We will make sure we put them against the wall and that they will have to do their job.” Yikes! Are the teen protesters planning on grabbing adult politicians and putting them before firing squads if their demands are not met? Is her frustration about how slowly change is made, if at all, leading her to thoughts of violence? Probably not in herself – she has a flair for the dramatic – but her words can incite violence by her young followers and adult malcontents. What if Antifa infiltrates her rallies?

With Christmas just days away, she says she is ready for a break and will take one after the holiday.

“I will be home for Christmas and then I will take a holiday break because you need to take rest,” she told reporters in Turin. “Otherwise you cannot do this all the time.”

Most of her speech in Turin was typical hyperbole that she uses to fire up her crowds, along with a heavy dose of teenage whining. It’s not fairrrrr… I can almost hear the sound of a stomping foot. She’s a teenage girl – they live for drama.

She said: ‘It is not fair that the older generation are handing over the responsibility to solve this crisis to us young people who have not started this crisis. It’s not fair that we have to do all this. ‘The adults are behaving as if there is no tomorrow but there is a tomorrow, it is the tomorrow where our young people will live and we have to fight for that tomorrow. ‘We can no longer take that tomorrow for granted.’ Greta added that the next decade ‘will define our future.’ She said: ‘What we decide to do or not to do in this decade we will have to live with for the rest of our lives.

The girl has had a very busy year and a break is likely much needed. Her parents and other adult handlers have kept her in front of cameras and taken advantage of her rise in prominence. She holds the distinction of being the youngest person to receive TIME magazine’s Person of the Year. She was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. She made the Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women list. Her awards have come so frequently this year that she is refusing to accept some of them. With all the adulation heaped upon her, she now says she is not a political person.

Greta Thunberg is a political person whether she wants to admit that or not. She has embraced the fever dreams of the Green New Deal, for instance, and that is what paved the way for her meeting with AOC. She took a meeting with Barack Obama, yet she made a scowling face at President Trump at the U.N. and deliberately placed herself in his line of vision while doing so. It was a good photo opportunity, you know.

When her name was announced as the TIME Person of the Year, President Trump lashed out on Twitter, as could have been predicted. He suggested she take a break, as a matter of fact, and just chill – maybe go see a movie with a friend. Though it now sounds like that is exactly what she plans to do, Trump took heat for his tweet. He was accused of picking on a kid. And then First Lady Melania Trump came under fire for not publicly chastising her husband for that tweet. Melania recently defended Barron Trump after his name was dragged into an impeachment hearing by Pamela Karlan, a liberal college law professor. What the haters conveniently ignored, though, is that Barron is a 13-year-old kid who shuns the spotlight while Thunberg seeks it. Greta Thunberg, though just a teenager, is a public figure. Her parents and adult handlers cannot hold her up as untouchable to critics as though she is shielded by her age if she is being promoted as humankind’s best hope.

Melania’s spokesperson answered recent criticism. Stop holding the First Lady responsible for her husband’s tweets. Like any married couple, the two are separate people with their own way of expressing themselves.

“BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children. It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do. Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy,” Grisham’s statement said.

The rules of engagement with Barron Trump are different than those with Greta Thunberg. He’s a minor child and a private citizen. She, too, is a minor child but she is on the public stage in a role for which she has been groomed by her parents and other adult handlers. Barron is entitled to the same privacy that the Obama girls got, as well as the Bush twins and Chelsea Clinton before them. Regardless of their last names, minor children of the president deserve a hands-off approach from adults of all political ideologies.

I’ll end with this tidbit from Meghan McCain, no Trump fan. She’s not on board with Greta Thunberg being named TIME Person of the Year, either. “She didn’t earn it.” While saying she doesn’t agree with criticizing a teenager, she does wonder if Greta has hit her peak.

‘I don’t put a lot of clout into the [Time Magazine’s] Person of the Year. Keep in mind, Hitler and the Ayatollah were also the Person of the Year,’ she said. McCain seem unswayed by the argument and held firm to her belief that the award was of better use to another global figure. ‘I just didn’t think she earned it in the same way that the whistleblower did when it comes to influence this year,’ she said. McCain doubled down on her statement, noting that this achievement may be Thunberg’s ‘peak.’ ‘I don’t agree with her as a choice, and I also think if you are 16, is this peak for her? What comes next? I mean, this is a high, high bar for her,’ she said. ‘I don’t know how you can possibly live up when you are 17 when you’re already person of the year.’

Let’s hope young Greta gets the rest she needs during her Christmas break. The rest of us could use the break, too.