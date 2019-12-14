President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats ask if they have reason to worry about UK result Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn Seven years after Sandy Hook, the politics of guns has changed MORE was greeted with loud applause when he was introduced before the 120th Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Commander and Chief @realDonaldTrump welcomed to the #ArmyNavyGame with thunderous roars by the patriotic military service audience You love to see it!#ArmyNavy #ArmyNavy2019 pic.twitter.com/ZDOdvfNfJS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2019

Trump took the field with Defense Secretary Mark Esper for the singing of the national anthem and then participated in the coin toss, sporting a red "Keep America Great" hat.

Before the game, the president visited both locker rooms, where he shook hands with players and announced an executive order that would allow athletes at the military academies to go directly to NFL after they graduate and delay their service. Right now, players must first complete their service before they can pursue a professional playing career.

Also joining Trump at the game are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch (R-Idaho).