President Donald Trump had, in a good way, a monster week this week, which was mostly overshadowed by House Democrats’ purely partisan effort to impeach him.

The Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard highlighted just some of Trump’s accomplishments this week, which include:

An agreement on a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

A new budget including more than $1.3 billion for a border wall and blocks a government shutdown.

House approval of the U.S. Space Force, a brand-new branch of the military.

Government family leave that will be a model for a proposal for the public.

Tentative agreement on trade with China.

Approval of Trump’s 50th federal appeals judge.

Confirmation of a new Food and Drug Administration chief.

The signing of a pro-Israel anti-Semitism executive order.

The list does not include the news that broke on Saturday, that after meeting with President Donald Trump, New Jersey Democratic Representative Jeff Van Drew is leaving the Democratic Party and joining the Republican Party.

The list also did not mention the record jump that the stock market had this week in response to Trump announcing that the U.S. and China had secured a phase I trade deal.

CNBC reports:

The S&P 500 gained 0.9% to end the day at 3,168.57, notching a record close. The Nasdaq Composite also posted an all-time closing high, rising 0.7% to 8,717.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 220.75 points higher, or 0.8% at 28,132.05. All three of the major averages reached intraday records, their first since Nov. 27.

Trump announced the trade deal with China on Twitter, writing, “We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China. They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more. The 25% Tariffs will remain as is, with 7 1/2% put on much of the remainder. The Penalty Tariffs set for December 15th will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal. We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election. This is an amazing deal for all. Thank you!”

…..The Penalty Tariffs set for December 15th will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal. We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election. This is an amazing deal for all. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

One White House adviser commented on Trump’s week, telling Bedard, “It was one of his best weeks yet.”

Political communications strategist Ron Bonjean told Bedard: “There is one world where the mainstream media is covering impeachment, but there is another world where Trump is racking up a myriad of accomplishments, many of which have the support of the same Democrats who want to remove him from office.”

A GOP adviser told Bedard: “President Trump and the Republicans are an irresistible force surging over, around, and through the gelatinous Democrats – a growing number of whom are realizing daily that what they’re doing is seen by the public as trivial and senseless. Just think of what could be accomplished for our country if the loony Left wasn’t so obsessed with destroying Trump.”

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Democrats on Twitter over the last week, including the following tweets over the past several hours:

“After watching the disgraceful way that a wonderful man, @BrettKavanaugh, was treated by the Democrats, and now seeing first hand how these same Radical Left, Do Nothing Dems are treating the whole Impeachment Hoax, I understand why so many Dems are voting Republican!”

After watching the disgraceful way that a wonderful man, @BrettKavanaugh, was treated by the Democrats, and now seeing first hand how these same Radical Left, Do Nothing Dems are treating the whole Impeachment Hoax, I understand why so many Dems are voting Republican! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

“Chuck Schumer sat for years during the Obama Administration and watched as China ripped off the United States. He & the Do Nothing Democrats did NOTHING as this $ carnage took place. Now, without even seeing it, he snipes at our GREAT new deal with China. Too bad Cryin’ Chuck!”

Chuck Schumer sat for years during the Obama Administration and watched as China ripped off the United States. He & the Do Nothing Democrats did NOTHING as this $ carnage took place. Now, without even seeing it, he snipes at our GREAT new deal with China. Too bad Cryin’ Chuck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

“The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic!”

The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019