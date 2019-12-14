President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats ask if they have reason to worry about UK result Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn Seven years after Sandy Hook, the politics of guns has changed MORE went after Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellProgressives hopeful for deal with Pelosi to avert showdown on drug prices Pro-trade group launches media buy as Trump and Democrats near deal on new NAFTA Pelosi gets standing ovation at Kennedy Center Honors MORE (D-Mich.) Saturday evening after Dingell appeared on Fox News and said that she’s leaning towards voting yes on the articles of impeachment.

“The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell John DingellDemocratic lawmakers, 2020 candidates pay tribute to Conyers Energy efficiency cannot be a partisan issue for Washington Polling director: Young voters swayed by health care, economy, gun control MORE,” Trump tweeted.

“Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic!,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

In an interview with Fox News’ Leland Vittert, Dingell said that she’s leaning towards voting yes, but added “anybody who thinks this is a great day for our country, it is a very sad day for our country and I don’t want to impeach him.”

Dingell also responded to Trump’s Twitter attack, tweeting “I’ve always said I’ll work with President Trump when he wants to help hard-working men and women, but I’ll also work to hold this Administration accountable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve always said I’ll work with President Trump when he wants to help hard-working men and women, but I’ll also work to hold this Administration accountable #ForThePeople. We can walk and chew gum at the same time. https://t.co/lky7NINkN1 — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 14, 2019

Dingell’s late husband, John Dingell was the longest-serving Congressman in American history, representing Michigan for nearly 60 years. Dingell retired from the House in 2015 and died earlier this year. Debbie Dingell won Michigan’s 12th Congressional District seat that her husband had previously held in 2015.