President Donald Trump ripped into the Fox News Channel on Saturday night over their planned interview with fired FBI Director James Comey and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The president wrote on Twitter:

Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

The latter part of President Trump’s tweet refers to a decision by the Democrat National Committee to bar Fox News from hosting any of its 2020 presidential primary debates.

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, known for his critical coverage of the Trump administration, is slated to interview Comey and Schiff separately as House Democrats ready a full House vote on impeachment and the release of the Department of Justice inspector general report on FISA abuses by the FBI during the 2016 presidential election.

President Trump has repeatedly criticized Fox News for featuring guests who have been critical of him and his administration’s policies. Last week, the president bashed the news channel for giving airtime to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), whose shortlived 2020 White House bid drew mockery from both Republicans and Democrats.

“Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters? The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders. Pathetic!” he tweeted.

Comey is slated to appear on Fox News after claiming Fox & Friends canceled an interview with him regarding the DOJ inspector general report.

The ex-FBI official tweeted of the purported incident:

FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report. — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019