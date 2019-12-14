President Trump flew in to Philadelphia to not only take in the traditional Army vs Navy football game, but to also do the honor of tossing the coin. Not a boo could be heard from the crowd as Trump was announced.

“It’s with great pride and great honor to welcome our Commander in Chief, our President of the United States, President Donald J. Trump” announced the referee, as the crowd goes into raucous applause. “Mr. President, thank you for all that you do, and all the good you do for our country. We thank you for joining us today to make this a special moment,” before Trump tossed the heads-tails coin. Navy won the toss and elected to defer.

Prior to the game, the President visited both locker rooms and announced a new Dept of Defense policy that allows servicemen to play in the NFL then return to service after their professional football career.

Trump then shook hands with all of the players.

Someone posted cell phone video from the Navy locker room.

The post Trump Tosses Coin At Army-Navy Football Game To Huge Applause appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.