Every politician backed and campaigned for by actor Hugh Grant lost their seat in Thursday’s UK General Election, after the Love Actually star took to the streets to support candidates who shared his anti-Brexit vision.

Hugh Grant took to the streets with an array of parliamentary hopefuls, canvassing with candidates for the Liberal Democrats such as Luciana Berger in Finchley and Golders Green, Chuka Umunna in Westminster and Cities, and Monica Harding in Esher and Walton.

He also backed unsuccessful Labour Party candidates Faiza Shaheen in Chingford and Rachel Eden in Reading West, in what proved to be a dismal night for the party and its far-left leader Jeremy Corbyn.

[embedded content]

In the run-up to the election, Grant stressed that he was not endorsing a political party but merely wanted to stop Boris Johnson’s Conservatives gaining a majority.

“My position, I’m not party political, I’m not Labour, or a party loyalist, I just think that we have to do everything our power to stop there being a Tory majority.”

“I think that this bunch of Tories are scary, I think that they’re taking the country way to the right,” he said last week. “I don’t see them having any real concern for the population, for the electorate and the constitution. They seem to lie on a daily scale that’s terrifying. I think they’ll take us to the most damaging form of Brexit. ”

Sadly for Grant, his desires did not come to fruition as Johnson’s Tories swept to a landslide victory with an 80-seat majority. Photos of Grant taken shortly after the exit poll came out showed him looking glum with his wife Anna Eberstein at a high-end restaurant in Central London.

Soon after, he tweeted: “There goes the neighbourhood.”

There goes the neighbourhood. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 12, 2019

The 59-year-old has never held back in his criticisms of Brexit, Johnson, and the Conservative Party, previously describing their as a bunch of “masturbatory prefects.”

“You will not fuck with my children’s future,” Grant declared after Johnson laid out his Brexit plans. “You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and [your] little gang of masturbatory prefects.”

You will not fuck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects. https://t.co/Oc0xwLI6dI — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) August 28, 2019

