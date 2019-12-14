Fusion GPS Founders and hacks, Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, had the gall to place an oped in the UK’s far-left Guardian entitled Britain needs its own Mueller report on Russian ‘interference’. In their piece they share the unreal. It’s like they’re from another universe and the DOJ IG report never came out on Monday [emphasis and numbers added]:

Fusion GPS, conducted much of the early investigations into Russia’s support of the Trump campaign, aided by our colleague Christopher Steele, the former head of MI6’s Russia desk. While our initial focus was on Russian meddling in US politics, it has since become increasingly clear that Britain’s political system has also been deeply affected by Russian influence operations. There the similarities end. For the past three years, the US has undergone a messy and boisterous effort to understand the extent of Russian influence on the 2016 election and beyond. There have been multiple congressional investigations with the power to compel documents and testimony from witnesses. There was a two-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. After mostly ignoring the issue during the election campaign itself, the US media have made up for lost time by digging deeply into Russian interference and the extent of the Trump campaign’s complicity [1]. All of these investigations have been imperfect. The congressional investigations often devolved into farce as Trump’s political allies decided to investigate the investigators instead of Russia’s attack.[2] The Mueller report’s damning findings were obfuscated by lawyerly language and twisted beyond recognition by Trump’s loyal attorney general.[3] Mueller interpreted his mandate narrowly, leaving crucial questions unanswered.[4] But the process did produce an avalanche of documents and testimony, a great deal of it public, that has aided understanding of what occurred. That makes it harder for Russia to reprise its attack. The Mueller report’s main finding – that Russia had engaged in a “sweeping and systematic” campaign to elect Trump – was unambiguous and thoroughly documented.[5] So too was Mueller’s clarion call for Americans of all political persuasions to wake up to the continuing threat of Russian interference in its politics. In Britain, the official response has consisted largely of denial. Consumed by bitter divisions over Brexit and public spending, it took years longer than it should have for parliament to conduct an investigation of Russian penetration of British politics. Even now, the government has suppressed its findings until after the election – an unconscionable decision given the importance to the democratic system itself. Many US institutions have shown more backbone and independence than their UK counterparts. Some of those who served in the Trump administration, such as the British-born Fiona Hill and Lt Col Alexander Vindman, have been willing to stand up in public and tell the truth, despite intimidation from the president and his allies. In the UK, the courageous whistleblowers needed to expose Russian influence have yet to emerge.

What a pile of garbage. These guys are perhaps the biggest liars in the entire Russia collusion sham.

They admittedly hired Christopher Steele who created a bogus dossier that was known false in January 2017, and in spite of this knowledge, Obama’s Deep State FBI, DOJ and Intel Community pushed this Fusion GPS related lie on the American people which was used in an attempted coup to remove President Trump from office.

These two goons who put the US and President Trump through hell over the past 3 years claim:

1. Russian interference and the extent of the Trump campaign’s complicity.

As we now know there was no complicity between the President and Russia. The whole thing was made up by perhaps Simpson himself. The IG report released this past week stated that it was all made up. Steele’s only subsource in the Steele dossier said it was “word of mouth and hearsay”, “conversation that[he/she] had with friends over beers”. It was total garbage. Trump had no relationship with Russia and 6 of 8 of the incidents noted in the Mueller report where there was contact between the Trump campaign and ‘Russians’ were set-ups by the Deep State.

The IG report states the comments from the sub-source:

2. The congressional investigations often devolved into farce as Trump’s political allies decided to investigate the investigators instead of Russia’s attack.



The gall of these guys. They made no doubt millions while America went through their hell for three years because of the lies they spread from the beginning. The only farce in this discussion is Fusion GPS.

3. The Mueller report’s damning findings were obfuscated by lawyerly language and twisted beyond recognition by Trump’s loyal attorney general.

What an absolute lie. AG Barr should sue these guys for such slander. For all we know, and based on reports, the AG’s only interactions with the bogus Mueller gang report was to do limited redacting which Mueller and gang were asked to provide when the report was sent to the AG before distribution. To claim that the AG twisted the Mueller report with lawyerly language is unsupported and clearly just another Fusion GPS lie. What goons.

4. Mueller interpreted his mandate narrowly, leaving crucial questions unanswered.

This too is incorrect and therefore slanderous. One of the key arguments that we made for three years was that Mueller’s special counsel was unconstitutional because the law requires a scope limited to a crime but Mueller and his gang looked into everything. They went back and indicted Paul Manafort for tax evasion from years ago and not filling out FARA forms which is literally almost never prosecuted before the Mueller investigation in decades.

5. The Mueller report’s main finding – that Russia had engaged in a “sweeping and systematic” campaign to elect Trump – was unambiguous and thoroughly documented.

What a bunch of bull. This remark is repeated even by Republicans, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. The original sin that supposedly started this sham was that the DNC was hacked by the Russians. To this day we have never seen evidence of this. Actually what is proven in public, the WikiLeaks emails from the Clinton campaign released before the 2016 election, show that the emails were not even hacked. This key point Roger Stone was not allowed to present during his case in front of corrupt Obama Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

We reported on May 11, 2019, that Roger Stone and his legal team requested the report from Crowdstrike, the firm connected with the Deep State who reportedly did inspect the DNC server after emails were released by WikiLeaks. This report was used by the FBI and the Mueller gang as support that the DNC was hacked by Russia.

Roger Stone is trying to get the Crowdstrike Report. https://t.co/zl7rmEz2NU — Semi-Casual Observer (@CasualSemi) May 10, 2019

Stone’s position was that if the Mueller team and the FBI did not inspect the DNC server, then how can they know that the server was hacked. This logical argument makes sense –

The chain of custody of evidence is kind of a big deal. If the FBI didn’t have custody of the server, and if they never examined it, they cannot verify what happened to the data on it. https://t.co/0PmN50YAmy — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) May 10, 2019

The Mueller team fought back against the Stone team and argued that it was not necessary to see the documents that support that Russia hacked the DNC –

If it is “so obvious” the Russian government orchestrated the email disclosures of the 2016 campaign, why are the #Mueller leftovers in the #RogerStone case asking the court to relieve them of that very obligation, saying they should “not be required to prove” that very fact? pic.twitter.com/WdfSzSsvF2 — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 10, 2019

We’ve been saying for months that the entire Russia collusion delusion is a sham. To date there has been no information reported that ascertains that the DNC was hacked by the Russians. No reports to date show that the DNC server was inspected by the Mueller team and the FBI. Since this is the case, there is no way the Mueller team can claim the server was hacked.

Since there is no proof that the emails were hacked, the reports that Russians were involved in the collusion delusion evaporate. This would have destroyed the entire Russian sham make-believe case. Our reporting has been confirmed by others in the Intelligence community.

After speaking w/ my @FBI sources & a @nytimes reporter with direct knowledge of the handling of the @DNC server it’s true – there was no direct examination or physically custody of the DNC server – an “image” (i.e. copy) of the server was examined only: https://t.co/yDJKCYmUQC — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) May 12, 2019

Next we reported that NSA Whistle blower Bill Binney looked at the DNC data leaked by WikiLeaks and determined that it was definitively not hacked, it was copied to a disk or flash drive.

Former NSA employee and whistle blower, Bill Binney, reviewed the leaked emails provided online and they show that the data coming from the DNC was not hacked but rather copied to a disk or flash drive!

Binney said:

The problem with the Mueller report and the Rosenstein indictment is it’s all based on lies. I mean the fact they’re still lying about the, saying the DNC was hacked by the Russians and the Russians gave it to WikiLeaks. Well, we had some of our people and our group, the VIPS, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals, look at the data that WikiLeaks posted on the DNC data. They actually posted the DNC data… …that entire set of data was read to a thumb drive or a CD Rom then physically transported. Now this is what Kim Dotcom is saying. This is what Julian Assange basically was inferring. Others have been saying the same things.”

NSA Whistleblower and longtime intelligence analyst Bill Binney on continuation of #RussiaGate fever: “The problem with the Mueller Report & the Rosenstein indictment is it’s based on lies.” FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/qiTOpvNd2q pic.twitter.com/tDSSSg0j0H — Status Coup (@StatusCoup) June 3, 2019

It’s clear the DNC was not hacked and it’s more likely a disgruntled insider like Seth Rich copied the files to a disk drive than that the Russians hacked the DNC.

We next posted more arguments against Mueller’s assertion that the DNC was hacked by Russians. A cybersecurity expert by the name of Yaacov Apelbaum posted an incredible report earlier this year with information basically proving that the DNC was not hacked by the Russians.

Apelbaum’s first argument is this –

According to the WaPo (using CrowdStrike, DOJ, and their other usual hush-hush government sources in the know), the attack was perpetrated by a Russian unit lead by Lieutenant Captain Nikolay Kozachek who allegedly crafted a malware called X-Agent and used it to get into the network and install keystroke loggers on several PCs. This allowed them to see what the employees were typing and take screenshots of the employees’ computer. This is pretty detailed information, but if this was the case, then how did the DOJ learn all of these ‘details’ and use them in the indictments without the FBI ever forensically evaluating the DNC/HRC computers? And since when does the DOJ, an organization that only speaks the language of indictments use hearsay and 3rd parties like the British national Matt Tait (a former GCHQ collector and a connoisseur of all things related to Russian collusion), CrowdStrike, or any other evidence lacking chain of custody certification as a primary source for prosecution? A second point by Apelbaum is – … that three of the Russian GRU officers on the DOJ wanted list were allegedly working concurrently on multiple non-related projects like interfering with the 2016 United States elections (both HRC and DNC) while at the same time they were also allegedly hacking anti-doping agencies (Images 2-3). Above are pictures of the individuals the FBI says were working on both the DNC/HRC email hacking and the Olympic doping projects. The same guys were working on both projects which is all but impossible. (Do we really know if they’re even Russians?) Apelbaum argues – The fact that the three had multiple concurrent high impact and high visibility project assignments is odd because this is not how typical offensive cyber intelligence teams operate. These units tend to be compartmentalized, they are assigned to a specific mission, and the taskforce stays together for the entire duration of the project. Next Apelbaum questions the Mueller gang’s assertion that the ‘hacker’ named Guccifer 2.0 was a Russian – Any evidence that Guccifer 2.0 is Russian should be evaluated while keeping these points in mind: He used a Russian VPN service to cloak his IP address, but did not use TOR. Using a proxy to conduct cyber operations is a SOP [Standard Operating Procedure] in all intelligence and LEA [Law Enforcement Agency] agencies. [i.e. Russia would have masked their VPN service] He used the AOL email service that captured and forwarded his IP address and the same AOL email to contact various media outlets on the same day of the attack. This is so overt and amateurish that its unlikely to be a mistake and seems like a deliberate attempt to leave traceable breadcrumbs. He named his Office User account Феликс Эдмундович (Felix Dzerzhinsky), after the founder of the Soviet Secret Police. Devices and accounts used in offensive cyberspace operations use random names to prevent tractability and identification. Why would anyone in the GRU use this pseudonym (beside the obvious reason) is beyond comprehension. He copied the original Trump opposition research document and pasted it into a new .dotm template (with an editing time of about 2 minutes). This resulted in a change of the “Last Modified by” field from “Warren Flood” to “Феликс Эдмундович” and the creation of additional Russian metadata in the document. Why waste the time and effort doing this? About 4 hours after creating the ‘Russian’ version of the document, he exported it to a PDF using LibreOffice 4.2 (in the process he lost/removed about 20 of the original pages). This was most likely done to show additional ‘Russian fingerprints’ in the form of broken hyperlink error messages in Russian (Images 4 and 5). Why bother with re-formatting and converting the source documents? Why not just get the raw data out in the original format ASAP? Apelbaum next discusses Guccifer 2.0 –

In June 21, 2016, Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai from Vice Motherboard interviewed a person who identified himself as “Guccifer 2.0”. During their on-line chat session, the individual claimed that he was Romanian (see transcript of the interview below). His poor Romanian language skills were later used to unmask his Russian identify. …I’m not a scientific linguist nor do I even know where to find one if my life depended on it, but I’m certain that you can’t reliably determine nationality based on someone impersonating another language or from the use of fake metadata in files. This elaborate theory also has the obvious flaw of assuming that the Russian intelligence services are dumb enough to show up to an interview posing as Romanians without actually being able to read and write flaunt Romanian.

After providing a couple more examples of why the Russian story doesn’t stick, Apelbaum closes with this –

The bottom line is that if we want to go beyond the speculative trivia, the pseudo science, and the bombastic unverified claims, we have to ask the real tough questions, mainly: is Guccifer 2.0 even the real attacker and how did he circumvent all of the logs during several weeks of repeated visits while downloading close to 2 GB of data?

Finally, we know that WikiLeaks has stated numerous times that Russia did not provide them with the emails they leaked in 2016 and Julian Assange has stated that WikiLeaks had nothing to do with Russia.

But of course the Mueller gang never interviewed WikiLeaks in an effort to determine how they received the Clinton emails. Of course the Mueller team could not risk WikiLeaks saying the emails were not received from Russia which would destroy their Russia hacked the DNC fairy tale.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson did not allow Roger Stone to destroy the ‘Russia Collusion’ sham once and for all. As a result of her sham court case a good man who befriended President Trump is now convicted on totally bogus charges.

It certainly appears from the above Guardian article that there is nothing Fusion GPS and the Deep State won’t do and nothing they won’t make up!

