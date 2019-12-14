We’ll take: “Alex Trebek is a Fighter” for $200.

“Wheel of Furtune” hostess Vanna White shared some good news regarding her longtime friend Alex Trebek’s battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

“He’s doing good. He really is,” White said on Tuesday, according to Us Weekly. White said she spoke with the legendary host of “Jeopardy!”

“He looks good. I talked to him recently and he’s got a very positive attitude.”

‘I love that he’s honest and open with his fans’

Us Weekly also noted that White admires Trebek’s bravery and openness with viewers as he battles the disease.

“I love that he’s honest and open with his fans, because he’s been doing the show for a very long time also and feels very connected to all of his fans and viewers,” she said.

“He is definitely keeping everybody updated on how he’s doing, and I am so proud of him. He’s still working, he’s obviously doing chemotherapy but working through it, and has that strong will to, as we say, the show must go on,” she added.

‘We Love You, Alex’

As TheBlaze has reported, Trebek shared his cancer diagnosis with the show’s viewers in March. Since then, millions of Americans and fans of the show have sent him their best wishes.

Last month, a “Jeopardy!” contestant even used one of his answers to send the host a message: “We Love You, Alex.” The moment went viral on the internet and was shared over 2,500 times on Twitter.

Trebek has had a difficult year. After announcing in May that his cancer was in remission, the Canadian-born television host declared in October that his tumors had returned and were worse than ever. Still, Trebek has said he is not afraid of death and that he would only stop hosting the show if the effects of chemotherapy interfered with his abilities.

[embedded content]

W5: Alex Trebek on his health, family, and legacy



www.youtube.com



“The thought of the pancreatic cancer does not frighten me,” the pop culture icon said in an interview with CTV.

“I’m 79 years old. So, hey, I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life. I know that. I’m not gonna delude myself. If it happens, it happens. Why should I be afraid of that?” Trebek said.