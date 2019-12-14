Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was booed by anti-impeachment protesters at a gathering to mark the Armenian genocide on Saturday in Los Angeles. Schiff has led the drive to impeach President Trump through his chairmanship of the House Intelligence Committee.

Trump supporter David Wohl posted a photo and report, “Disgraceful @AdamSchiff was just booed off the stage at an Armenian Genocide event in Los Angeles!”

Disgraceful @AdamSchiff was just booed off the stage at an Armenian Genocide event in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/NScNAqzgas — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) December 15, 2019

Before Wohl’s report, a young Armenian-American in attendance commented on Schiff being protested:

“Shame on these Trump supporters” and “This event is about the Armenian genocide not impeachment. On the behalf of the Armenian community, @RepAdamSchiff we apologize.”

Shame on these Trump supporters — Serj Arsenian (@Serjgerrard8) December 15, 2019

This event is about the Armenian genocide not impeachment. On the behalf of the Armenian community, @RepAdamSchiff we apologize. — Serj Arsenian (@Serjgerrard8) December 15, 2019

Video:

Anti-impeachment protestors are interrupting @AdamSchiff’s event on the House’s Armenian Genocide Recognition resolution. pic.twitter.com/blHMTuNkCX — Sam Metz (@metzsam) December 15, 2019

More photos:

Braking: Trump supporters disrupt event by Armenian National Committee thanking U.S. House of Reprsentatives for passing a resolution affirming its recognition of the Armenian Genocide, in Glendale w @RepAdamSchiff Scuffles broke out for about 15 minutes. @GlendaleNP @latimes pic.twitter.com/4NonoCL4AS — Raul Roa (@raulroa) December 15, 2019

