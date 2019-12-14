https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/video-adam-schiff-booed-by-anti-impeachment-protesters-at-armenian-genocide-meeting/

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was booed by anti-impeachment protesters at a gathering to mark the Armenian genocide on Saturday in Los Angeles. Schiff has led the drive to impeach President Trump through his chairmanship of the House Intelligence Committee.

Trump supporter David Wohl posted a photo and report, “Disgraceful @AdamSchiff was just booed off the stage at an Armenian Genocide event in Los Angeles!”

Before Wohl’s report, a young Armenian-American in attendance commented on Schiff being protested:

“Shame on these Trump supporters” and “This event is about the Armenian genocide not impeachment. On the behalf of the Armenian community, @RepAdamSchiff we apologize.”

Video:

More photos:

