President Donald Trump was greeted with a big applause at the 120th Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Affording to Fox News, the president gave both teams a locker room pep talk before the game and participated in the opening ceremonies at Lincoln Financial Field, including the coin toss and the singing of the national anthem. Trump wore his campaign’s Keep America Great red cap.

Crowds began chanting “U-S-A” when announcers introduced the president at the 70,000-seat stadium. Throughout the game, fans broke out into chants of “Trump,” “four more years,” and “commander in chief.”

Crowds chanted ‘Trump!’

Trump watched the first half on the Army side of the field along with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

Trump then crossed over to the Navy side of the stadium at halftime where he was joined by acting Secretary of Navy Thomas Modly and other Navy officials.

Navy parachuters were originally planned to skydive into the stadium but were unable to do so due to rain. They met with the president and presented him with the game ball.

Fox also reported that the president left the game to chants of “We love you!”

New policy for football players

Trump also used the opportunity to announce a new policy that would allow service academy athletes to join professional leagues after graduation.

“The last time I saw your coach, he said, ‘What about a waiver?'” Trump said to Army team in their locker room. “I said, ‘What are you talking about a waiver.’ He said some of these guys could play in the NFL, you could play for the Yankees, you could play for the Mets, you could play basketball, you could play whatever. But you have to serve a long time,” the president said in the Army locker room.

“And what we are doing now is you’ll go out and make a fortune and after you are all finished with your professional career you will go and you will serve. And everybody is thrilled. That means you can go out and do whatever you want,” he added. “So I want to congratulate you. … So good luck to you.”