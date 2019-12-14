Democrats took control of Virginia about five minutes ago and they’re already kicking around ideas that smack of tyranny.

They are pushing gun control and even toying with the idea of using the National Guard to enforce it.

Democrats have been ignoring federal immigration law through sanctuary city policies, so certain counties in Virginia have been declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries. Suddenly, Democrats don’t like that idea anymore.

This should end well.

The Washington Examiner reports:

‘The law is the law’: Virginia Democrats float prosecution and National Guard deployment if police don’t enforce gun control Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill say local police who do not enforce gun control measures likely to pass in Virginia should face prosecution and even threats of the National Guard. After November’s Virginia Legislature elections that led to Democrats taking control of both chambers, the gun control legislation proposed by some Democrats moved forward, including universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, and a red flag law. Legal firearm owners in the state, however, joined with their sheriffs to form Second Amendment sanctuary counties, which declare the authorities in these municipalities uphold the Second Amendment in the face of any gun control measure passed by Richmond. Over 75 counties in Virginia have so far adopted such Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions in the commonwealth, the latest being Spotsylvania County. The board of supervisors voted unanimously to approve a resolution declaring that county police will not enforce state-level gun laws that violate Second Amendment rights… Democratic Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin suggested cutting off state funds to counties that do not comply with any gun control measures that pass in Richmond… McEachin also noted that Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam could call the National Guard, if necessary.

But Trump is a fascist or something, right progressives?

So…the left supports sanctuary cities that break federal law regarding illegal aliens but don’t support 2A sanctuary counties – sounds tyrannical to me: VA state reresentative suggests National Guard be called to force enforcement of new gun legislation https://t.co/c72T5vCDDe — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) December 14, 2019

Democratic lawmakers say local police who do not enforce gun control measures in Virginia should face prosecution and even threats of the National Guard. Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/lA6fQVhGNc @KerryPicket pic.twitter.com/xfM2kDCpxm — NRA (@NRA) December 12, 2019

Virginia is about to ban “assault” weapons, and enact red flag laws. Many law enforcement officers have said they would not enforce the laws. Democrat lawmakers are suggesting the use of the National Guard if people do not surrender their weapons. This is tyranny. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 14, 2019

Do Democrats have any idea what this could lead to?

The post Virginia Democrats Float Idea of Using National Guard to Enforce New Gun Control Laws appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.