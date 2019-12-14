The World Bank entered the political fray between China and Taiwan this year by forcing current and prospective employees from Taiwan to have identification issued by China.

Axios reported Friday that the global institution, which provides capital to poorer countries, required anyone who is a citizen of Taiwan to also have a Chinese passport if they want to work for the bank.

The website noted that Taiwan does not allow its citizens to hold dual citizenship with China, which meant that World Bank workers and job seekers from Taiwan needed to either become Chinese citizens to keep their job or turn down the request and look for work elsewhere.

However, after Axios inquired with the World Bank about its China-Taiwan policy, the institution backpedaled and revised the requirements.

“When senior management was recently made aware, steps were immediately taken to revise the guidance,” a spokesperson said. “Staff who are not nationals of a member country or a country where the World Bank group operates will retain their current employment status.”

Taiwan is not a World Bank member country.

“Our Principles of Staff Employment require that we treat our staff fairly. It is regrettable that this past practice led to some staff being asked to obtain another passport for purposes of employment as a national of that member state,” the spokesperson said. “This was not consistent with our values as an institution and has been remedied.”

China and Taiwan have feuded for decades over the status of the island located just off the Chinese coast. China views Taiwan as a province of its country, while leaders in Taiwan have varying opinions on whether the island should be completely independent from its mainland neighbor or part of it in some way.

Taiwan is officially called the Republic of China.

