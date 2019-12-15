Boris Johnson has drawn up plans to run a “revolutionary” government that will see ministers sacked, Whitehall departments abolished and civil servants replaced by external experts in a bid to “reshape” the economy.

Up to a third of the cabinet face the sack in a February reshuffle after Brexit so that fresh faces can be brought in to create a “transformative” government focused on the needs of working-class voters who propelled him to a landslide victory last week.

But in the first signs of resistance to Johnson’s transformation of government, two former ministers at the Department for International Development have warned him against merging it with the Foreign Office.

Andrew Mitchell, the international development secretary under David Cameron, said the department was “the most effective…