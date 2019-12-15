Whether by intent or incompetence, California officials are once again feeling the heat from another voter registration covfefe. This round involves the DMV’s new “motor voter” program, which automatically registers people to vote as they get their driver license or change their address. The DMV has “accidentally” been registering people as non affiliated instead of the party they actually signed up with, even if they had previously been registered to vote with the party of their choosing.

Fresno Bee initially reported:

At least 600 Californians, including lifelong Republicans and Democrats, have had their voter registration unexpectedly changed, and several county elections officials are pinning much of the blame on the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

Among those affected: the daughter of the California Senate’s GOP leader.

“I was like, ‘Kristin did you register as no party preference?’” asked Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield. “She said, ‘No, I’m a Republican.’”

At least 600 Californians, including lifelong Republicans and Democrats, have had their voter registration unexpectedly changed, and several county elections officials are pinning much of the blame on the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

Among those affected: the daughter of the California Senate’s GOP leader.

“I was like, ‘Kristin did you register as no party preference?’” asked Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield. “She said, ‘No, I’m a Republican.’”