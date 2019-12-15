Democrats and health care advocates are pushing for a deadline extension on the Obamacare open enrollment website for patient signups, healthcare.gov, after they said the site had problems on Sunday, the final day to sign up for plans for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2020.

“Hearing reports that healthcare.gov is down just HOURS before the deadline to buy health insurance. If true, the Trump administration should get the site back up and extend the deadline to give Americans a chance to sign up for coverage. RETWEET if you agree,” tweeted Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

“This is inexcusable! The Trump Administration must extend the deadline beyond today for people who were trying to enroll but couldn’t because of these glitches and delays,” tweeted Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J.

Joshua Peck, co-founder of Get America Covered, a healthcare advocacy organization, told The Hill that technical problems were halting sign-ups.

“Given that serious technical problems also significantly impacted the first day of Open Enrollment, preventing approximately 100,000 people from signing-up, an extension is critical to make sure all consumers who want to take advantage of the quality, affordable coverage options available at HealthCare.gov are able to do so,” said Peck.