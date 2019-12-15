Fired FBI Director James Comey on Sunday said he was “wrong” to say the FISA process was “followed” — however he remained defiant and claimed the mistakes were all just human error and sloppy FBI work.

Comey appeared on “Fox News Sunday” and told host Chris Wallace that Horowitz was right in his conclusion that the FBI had made significant errors in targeting Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Chris Wallace played a December 2018 clip of Comey who said, “I have total confidence that the FISA process was followed, and that the entire case was handled in a thoughtful and responsible way by DOJ and the FBI.”

Comey responded, “I was overconfident in the procedures that the FBI and Justice had built over 20 years. I thought they were robust enough,” Comey said. “I’m responsible for this.”

Comey however was still defiant and denied any purposeful wrongdoing and argued the FBI was sloppy and made mistakes.

Even as Chris Wallace showed Comey clips of DOJ IG Michael Horowitz saying the phony, Hillary-funded dossier played a central role in obtaining the FISA warrants, Comey still pushed back and claimed the dossier was a broader part of the evidence shown to the FISA court.

Chris Wallace aggressively pushed back against Comey’s lies, but Comey just get spinning and lying.

Comey signed THREE out of four of the FISA applications, however he told Chris Wallace that “as the [FBI] Director you’re not kept informed on the details of an investigation,” when asked if he knew the dossier was full of Russian disinformation.

Comey continued to downplay his role in the Carter Page, Trump-Russia investigation as if he was just the uninformed boss letting his underlings do all the work.

“If you were still there, and all of this came out, and it turned out it happened on your watch, would you resign?” Wallace asked.

“No, I don’t think so,” said Comey. “There were mistakes I consider more consequential than this during my tenure.”

WATCH:

The post Comey Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ to Say FISA Process Was ‘Followed’ – But Denies FBI Engaged in Misconduct in Targeting Carter Page (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.