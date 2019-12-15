Cory Booker isn’t qualifying for the next Democrat debates.

Therefore, he thinks the rules must be changed. He has managed to convince other Democrat candidates to support his position.

The Hill reports:

Booker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) led several of his fellow 2020 contenders in sending a petition asking the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to change its debate qualifications. The New Jersey Democrat and eight other presidential candidates urged the DNC to “consider alternative debate qualification standards” for four primary debates scheduled to take place in January and Febraury in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which will host the first four nominating contests of the 2020 primary cycle. Booker was joined by former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, businessman Tom Steyer, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in signing the petition.

So far, the DNC isn’t budging.

Politico reports:

DNC balks at effort to alter debate qualifications The Democratic National Committee is pushing back against a request from the party’s presidential candidates to change debate requirements to allow Cory Booker and Julián Castro to appear on the January stage… But the DNC resisted the request in a statement shared with POLITICO: “The DNC has led a fair and transparent process and even told campaigns almost a year ago that the qualification criteria would go up later in the year — not one campaign objected. The DNC will not change the threshold for any one candidate and will not revert back to two consecutive nights with more than a dozen candidates. Our qualification criteria is extremely low and reflects where we are in the race. Once voting starts in February, our criteria will reflect those contests, which is more than appropriate. We’re proud to have given candidates so many opportunities to get their message across, and will continue to have fair criteria that reflects each point in the race.”

Booker is still polling at a pitiful 2 percent according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

Maybe it’s just time for him to drop out.

