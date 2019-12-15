Trump was in a mood on Sunday and unleashed on Comey after blasting Obama and ‘Obama-appointed’ DOJ IG Horowitz.

Fired FBI Director James Comey on Sunday said he was “wrong” to say the FISA process was “followed” — however he remained defiant and claimed the mistakes were all just human error and sloppy FBI work.

Comey appeared on “Fox News Sunday” and told host Chris Wallace that Horowitz was right in his conclusion that the FBI had made significant errors in targeting Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Comey however was still defiant and denied any purposeful wrongdoing and argued the FBI was sloppy and made mistakes.

Even as Chris Wallace showed Comey clips of DOJ IG Michael Horowitz saying the phony, Hillary-funded dossier played a central role in obtaining the FISA warrants, Comey still pushed back and claimed the dossier was a broader part of the evidence shown to the FISA court.

Chris Wallace aggressively pushed back against Comey’s lies, but Comey just get spinning and lying.

President Trump responded to Comey’s interview with Chris Wallace by accusing the fired FBI Director of only admitting to being “wrong” because he got “caught red handed.”

Trump then asked, ‘So what’s the consequence? Years in jail?’

TRUMP: “So now Comey’s admitting he was wrong. Wow, but he’s only doing so because he got caught red handed. He was actually caught a long time ago. So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim?”

