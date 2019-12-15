Congress aims to tackle a string of pivotal votes this week as it rushes to tie up work before the end of the year.

A flurry of activity will take place in the House, which plans to vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump. If the chamber succeeds, he would become only the third president impeached in U.S. history.

The House will hold two other key votes. Congress needs to pass spending bills before Friday to avoid a government shutdown. The House hopes to approve legislation early in the week, to give the Senate plenty of time to pass the measures.

The chamber will also move to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the president’s replacement for NAFTA and one of his top policy priorities. House Democrats got behind the trade deal this week after they secured changes to boost labor enforcement, among other tweaks to the Trump administration’s deal. The White House sent implementing text to Congress on Friday afternoon, starting the ratification process.

It sets up one of the most dramatic weeks of Trump’s presidency, a stretch of days that will define both the gripes and boasts he will deploy during his 2020 reelection bid. The House is set to pass one of Trump’s signature proposals right around the time it impeaches him — a contradiction partly by design as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi aims to show her party can both legislate and investigate the president’s alleged abuses of power.

The House could vote on funding on Tuesday, followed by impeachment on Wednesday and USMCA on Thursday, NBC News reported, citing a Democratic leadership aide. The timing could change.