Sunday, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) predicted some U.S. Senators would “rig” the impeachment trial should impeachment reach the Senate.

Lofgren said on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” that based on what she is hearing, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “plan to rig the trial” to “protect” President Donald Trump, which she warned would be a “serious problem for the country.”

“Some of the things I’m hearing from [Graham and McConnell], looks like they plan to rig the trial,” Lofgren claimed. “That’s a serious problem for the country, but I think it’s a problem for Trump as well. President Trump is hoping to be exonerated. He will not be exonerated if everyone knows he rigged the trial.”

“If they’re not going to hear any evidence, if senators announce that they’ve already made up their minds, they don’t need to look at the facts, that doesn’t clear the president if he’s not convicted in the Senate. That’s just a political endeavor to protect a man who is guilty of abusing his power,” she added.

