Freshman swing district Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) said Sunday that he will vote for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Pappas revealed in a statement Sunday that he will back articles of impeachment against Trump. The House will vote on two articles of impeachment, charging President Trump with obstructing Congress and abusing the office of the presidency.

Pappas revealed in a statement Tuesday:

I have reviewed the articles and the underlying evidence and testimony very closely. I have heard from constituents on all sides of this issue. Ultimately, this comes down to the facts, the Constitution, and my conscience. What the President has done is blatantly wrong, and I will not stand idly by when a President compromises the rule of law and our national security for his own personal political benefit. I will support both articles when they come to the floor for a vote. The President abused the powers of his office and obstructed Congress as it sought to put facts on the table for the American people and hold him accountable. Our nation’s founders created a government with shared powers and co-equal branches of government. They gave us the presidency—not a monarchy. They created a system where no one is above the law, even the President of the United States. If Congress does not act in this case where bright Constitutional lines have been crossed, we dishonor the wisdom of our founders and undermine the institutions of our democracy.

Rep. Pappas’ support for impeaching President Trump arises as Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), another swing district Democrat, will reportedly switch parties and join the Republican party over the Democrats’ support for impeachment.

The New Hampshire joins other swing district Democrats such as Reps. Max Rose (D-NY), Susie Lee (D-NV), and Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) who have backed impeachment.

The New Hampshire Democrat represents one of 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats won during the 2018 midterm elections.

Then-candidate Pappas defeated Republican Eddie Edwards by 8.6 percentage points during the 2018 midterm elections.

Rep. Pappas concluded, suggesting that the president forced Democrats’ hands-on impeachment.

“This is a solemn time for our country, and this decision is one I make with a heavy heart. But we must be clear: the President of the United States has brought this upon us,” Rep. Pappas said. “Members of Congress have no choice but to uphold our oath of office and pass these articles of impeachment.”

