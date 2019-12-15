Freshman swing district Democrat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM) said Sunday that impeaching President Donald Trump will protect America’s national security, the Constitution, and American democracy.

Rep. Torres Small said that President Trump jeopardized national security through his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The New Mexico Democrat said in a statement Sunday:

We cannot allow any President of either party to abuse the power of the highest office, jeopardizing our country’s national security in the process, to pressure foreign leaders to conduct investigations against political rivals. We also cannot allow any President to obstruct Congress’ power to investigate impeachable offenses by prohibiting White House and other administration officials from testifying or providing evidence. I must act to protect our national security, our Constitution, and the integrity of our elections.

The New Mexico Democrat represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, and House Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans need to retake roughly 20 House seats to retake the House majority.

Then-candidate Torres Small beat Republican candidate Yvette Herrell by 1.8 percentage points.

In response to the report that Rep. Torres Small will vote for both articles of impeachment against Trump, Herrell said that “it’s time to vote out” the New Mexico Democrat.

It’s official: Xochitl Torres Small will vote to impeach President Trump. Time to vote her out and take back our district! https://t.co/IEPwJYbgkr #nmpol #nm02 — Yvette Herrell (@Yvette4congress) December 16, 2019

Herrell told Breitbart News Saturday that the House Democrats impeachment “charade” is wearing “thin” for Americans and New Mexicans.

She told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle:

She [Rep. Torres Small] ran in the midterm as a moderate Democrat, that she would work or the people of New Mexico protect our industries, our culture, our way of life. She’s anything but a moderate, her voting record is 93 percent of the time with Nancy Pelosi, truly not conducive to the people of New Mexico. People want to secure the border, that border wall is very important.

“We sent her to Washington, she voted against the wall, she voted against the Second Amendment, she voted for the Equality Act, that is a direct hit on our values and principles, we are a pro-life district,” she added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.