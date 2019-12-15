Democrats on Sunday said they were concerned that statements from several GOP senators showed they wouldn’t be impartial jurors during President Trump‘s Senate impeachment trial.

At the heart of the controversy is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment CNN’s Cuomo promotes ‘Dirty Donald’ hashtag, hits GOP for ‘loyalty oath’ to Trump MORE’s (R-Ky.) remarks last week that he’ll be in “total coordination” with the White House on impeachment.

Democrats said that goes against the oath that senators will take before the start of the trial.

“It’s why I’m so disappointed in my colleagues’ see-no-evil, hear-no-evil attitude,” Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSunday Talk Shows: Lawmakers look ahead to House vote on articles of impeachment, Senate trial Sherrod Brown backs new North American trade deal: ‘This will be the first trade agreement I’ve ever voted for’ Trump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field MORE (D-Ohio) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That they don’t want to look at anything that might disagree with their world view of Republicanism and this president.”

Brown said he has “very strong feelings” about Trump’s conduct and supported impeachment, but said he won’t make a decision until after he hears evidence at trial on whether Trump’s actions rise to the level of removal from office.

Similarly, Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinSunday Talk Shows: Lawmakers look ahead to House vote on articles of impeachment, Senate trial Lawmakers introduce bill taxing e-cigarettes to pay for anti-vaping campaigns Senators zero in on shadowy court at center of IG report MORE (D-Ill.) said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that senators need to “consider evidence” in order to have an “actual trial” and urged McConnell to sit down with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTurf war derails bipartisan push on surprise medical bills Senate confirms Trump’s nominee to lead FDA CEO group pushes Trump, Congress on paid family, medical leave MORE (D-N.Y.) to ensure a trial happens in a “proper, bi-partisan” way.

Some Republican senators have signaled they already know which way they’ll vote at the end of the expected Senate trial.

“I [have] clearly made up my mind, I’m not trying to hide the fact that I have disdain for the accusations in the process, so I don’t need any witnesses,” Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Graham invites Giuliani to testify about recent Ukraine trip MORE (R-S.C.) said on “Face the Nation.

“I am ready to vote on the underlying articles, I don’t really need to hear a lot of witnesses,” he added.

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSunday Talk Shows: Lawmakers look ahead to House vote on articles of impeachment, Senate trial The Hill’s Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats trading jabs ahead of Los Angeles debate Senate Republicans air complaints to Trump administration on trade deal MORE (R-Texas) said, like his Democratic colleagues, that he fully intends to follow his oath.

“But the oath of a Senate juror — it has some similarities to a criminal trial, but it has some differences as well,” Cruz added, pushing back on accusations that McConnell and Graham’s statements have in any way violated the oath senators will take.

“This remains a political process,” Cruz said. “The framers knew what they were doing when they put it into the political branches.”

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulSunday Talk Shows: Lawmakers look ahead to House vote on articles of impeachment, Senate trial Pentagon to take bigger role in vetting foreign students after Pensacola shooting Overnight Defense: House passes compromise defense bill | Turkey sanctions advance in Senate over Trump objections | Top general says military won’t be ‘raping, burning and pillaging’ after Trump pardons MORE (R-Ky.) predicted no Senate Republicans will vote to remove Trump and accused Democrats of attempting to “criminalize politics” by trying to impeach trump over a “disagreement.”

He dismissed allegations that Trump did anything wrong, and said the process was simply moving forward because “people on the Democratic side don’t like President Trump.”

Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who recently joined Trump‘s impeachment messaging team, also pushed back over concerns that the Senate working with the White House blocks senators from being impartial jurors.

“These are the senators who will decide if our president is impeached, which will not happen, we should and will work hand-in-hand with them,” she said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Republican-controlled Senate; no Republican senators have publicly signaled they would vote to remove Trump.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday Talk Shows: Lawmakers look ahead to House vote on articles of impeachment, Senate trial Supreme Court takes up fight over Trump financial records Democrats approve two articles of impeachment against Trump in Judiciary vote MORE (D-Calif.) said Trump’s acquittal in Senate would not mean impeachment was a “failure” for House Democrats.

“At least it’s not a failure in the sense of our constitutional duty in the House,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This Week.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerJudiciary members battle over whether GOP treated fairly in impeachment hearings Live coverage: House Judiciary to vote on impeachment after surprise delay House passes bill that would give legal status to thousands of undocumented farmworkers MORE (D-N.Y.) also brushed off the suggestion that Democrats failed their own “test” by not garnering Republican support.

“This is a continuing threat to the integrity of our elections now,” Nadler replied. “This is not a one-off — impeachment is not a punishment for past behavior.”

“He poses a continuing threat to our national security and to the integrity of our elections, to our Democratic system itself,” Nadler added. “We cannot permit that to continue.”