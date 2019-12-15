Democrats insist voter fraud is insignificant and that voter ID is not needed. They should take a look at a legal dispute currently taking place in Detroit.

A watchdog group that fights for election integrity is currently suing the city for gross irregularities on their voter rolls.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Detroit Sued Over Voter Roll Irregularities, Including Thousands of Deceased Registered Voters The city of Detroit has been hit with a lawsuit alleging numerous voter registration irregularities including thousands of dead people on its voter rolls, according to a complaint. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), an Indiana-based group that litigates to protect election integrity, filed the complaint Wednesday to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Janice Winfrey, Detroit’s city clerk, and George Azzouz, Detroit’s director of elections, are named as defendants. The suit alleges that Detroit’s voter rolls contain more than 2,500 deceased individuals, nearly 5,000 voters who appear more than once, and 511,786 registered voters in the city where only 479,267 individuals are eligible to vote. The lawsuit comes less than one year out from the 2020 elections in a state that President Donald Trump carried by just 10,704 votes over Hillary Clinton. Past reports showed voter machine irregularities in the city when 37 percent of its precincts in 2016 registered more votes than the number of voters tallied in polling stations. The city of Detroit was overwhelmingly carried by Clinton.

Wasn’t the Russia investigation all about protecting our democracy? Shouldn’t Democrats care very deeply about what’s happening here?

The Washington Examiner has more:

Born in 1823? You can still vote in Detroit, according to a lawsuit One registered voter in the city of Detroit was born almost 200 years ago, according to a lawsuit. This still-active voter would have been born 14 years before Michigan became a state. Sound fishy to you? That’s not all. This ancient voter appears to be one of thousands falsely registered in Detroit, many of whom died a decade ago or more yet were still able to drag themselves from their graves to vote in the most important election of our lifetimes (though, I guess, not their lifetimes)… During the 2016 election, Detroit had 511,786 registered voters despite having only 479,267 voting-age residents, according to the lawsuit. That’s more than 32,500 people who should have been booted off the list. Some of the names belonged to people who were 105 years old or older, and the foundation flagged 4,788 registration files as potential duplicates or triplicates.

It’s time to clean up this mess.

If Democrats truly care about democracy as they’ve claimed for the last three years, they’ll help.

The post Detroit Hit With Lawsuit Alleging Thousands of Irregularities on Voter Rolls Including Dead People appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.