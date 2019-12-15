There has been controversy after controversy in recent months as schools, libraries and other public venues have held events at which drag queens read stories to children.

Police even arrested a pastor in Washington state who showed up at a “Drag Queen Story Hour” at a public library.

But it’s gotten worse, according to a report in Tony Perkins’ Washington Update from the Family Research Council, with prostitutes invited to address young elementary-school children.

“If it’s OK for drag queens to host story hour, what about prostitutes? At one Austin, Texas elementary school, students got both!” Perkins said. “In what some parents are calling ‘a sign of things to come’ under the city’s radical new sex ed, the kids at Blackshear Fine Arts Academy had an unexpected visitor – with an even more unexpected background. But as shocked as parents were to learn that ‘Miss Kitty Litter ATX’ was a convicted criminal, they were even more horrified to find out that the school district knew it!”

He said an open-records request submitted by Texas Values showed that the school librarian Roger Grape had been in communication with David Robinson, who appears on stage as Miss Kitty Litter.

Blackshear exposed “their children to this wild and deviant ideology” but also exposed them “to a felon.”

“In texts to Grape, David admitted that he might not pass the school background check. ‘The guidelines for submission automatically disqualify me if the deferred adjudication for prostitution is considered a conviction … so I don’t know if [it’s] ethical to submit.'”

Perkins said: “So either the school didn’t go through with the background check – or ignored it altogether. Either option is equally distressing.”

Texas Values said, “According to emails sent to parents, the reading event was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. and all readers had been screened by Austin ISD.

“No one knows what that screening could’ve possibly entailed, since an arrest and conviction are the first things a basic search would uncover. Or maybe Austin officials don’t see the problem in bringing in a man who sells himself for sex as an acceptable guest speaker. Based on their latest curriculum decisions, which are stunningly pornographic, it wouldn’t surprise us.”

Records show Robinson arrived at the school dressed head-to-toe as a woman at 7:25 a.m. and left after 2 p.m.

“Maybe he did more than read to the first-, second-, third-, and fourth graders. Maybe he was consulting on the recently adopted lessons about anal sex (“What’s the best way to have it?”) or contraception (‘What ages you can get birth control, abortions, or other health care without your parents’),” the FRC report said.

“Usually, the fact that a district is willing to host one of these drag queen events is sickening enough. Imagine finding out that the person they invited wasn’t even vetted – or worse, a confirmed sex trafficker.”

The pastor who recently was arrested for coming to a library drag queen event was Afshin Yaghtin in Spokane.

He was arrested June 15 for “questioning the police’s favorable treatment of supporters and unfavorable treatment of anyone they perceived to be non-supportive and for refusing to move to the ‘protester’ zone after being denied entry into the library.”

Tthe Pacific Justice Institute, which defended him in court, said the charges recently were dropped.

Drag-queen events across the nation are becoming increasingly confrontational.

WND reported a library in Renton, Washington, went beyond its drag queen story time, staging a “pride celebration” that offered to teens “free lunch and dinner! Fun crafts! Loads of activities! Open mic! Karaoke! Advice panels, Safer sex presentations! A drag show! Free swag!”

Some parents found out, however, and showed up with questions.

The library reacted by calling police to remove the parents.

Todd Starnes interviewed some of the parents on his radio program to find out what the library was up to.

He found that the library managers would rather call police and have parents removed from the public property than answer their questions about the sex toys being handed out to tweens and teens.

The library, which passed out free condoms and lubricant, held a raffle for “chest binders,” which are used by girls who believe they are boys to bind their breasts.

Starnes said “taxpayers should be absolutely concerned about what is going on between the stacks behind closed doors.”

Other events have taken place in Beloit, Wisconsin; Long Beach, California; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Houston.

In Houston, a library hired a convicted child-sex offender to read books to children.