The SAME Dishonest liberals who pushed the fake Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy are now pushing the sham impeachment conspiracy.

The liberal mainstream media has lost ALL credibility.

Politico writer Michael Calderone cheered the NY Times oped pushing impeachment.
The NY Times joins, #FakeNews WaPo, LA Times, Boston Times, etc. in pushing this flimsy anti-constitutional nonsense.

Our take…

