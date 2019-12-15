A group of first-term Democrats are pushing to make former Republican Rep. Justin AmashJustin AmashGroup of House Democrats reportedly attended the White House ball Group of Democrats floating censure of Trump instead of impeachment: report Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing MORE (I-Mich.) an impeachment manager during the Senate trial of President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ MORE, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

The group consisting of about 30 freshman Democrats wants Amash on the team to argue the case to remove Trump from the White House. These Democrats are asking for Amash because he could speak more effectively to conservative voters and it could reduce GOP claims that Democrats are seeking a partisan impeachment, according to the Post.

Rep. Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsKudlow ‘very optimistic’ on USMCA prospects USMCA deal close, but not ‘imminent,’ Democrats say Democrats lead Trump by wide margins in Minnesota MORE (D-Minn.) is leading the group requesting House leaders consider the libertarian for the job after having an “epiphany” Friday night.

“To the extent that this can be bipartisan, it should, and I think including Representative Amash amongst the impeachment managers is a smart move both for the country, for the substance and for the optics,” Phillips said, according to the Post.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiUSMCA is nice but no model Anti-impeachment Democrat poised to switch parties Grassley urges White House to help farmers in year-end tax talks MORE (D-Calif.) would have the ultimate say as to whether Amash makes the team. She is set to make an announcement expected early this week, Democrats told the Post. Phillips said Amash told him he would consider becoming an impeachment manager.

Amash’s appointment would be unconventional as he is not on the House Intelligence or Judiciary committees. But because all of the past impeachments have been bipartisan, these Democrats think this is the right move.

“There couldn’t be anyone perhaps in the entire U.S. House . . . whose general political views are as polar opposite from many of us in the Democratic Caucus, and that’s what makes it such a powerful statement: that on the issue of our responsibility to our Constitution, we are perfectly aligned,” Phillips told the Post.

The Hill reached out to the offices of Phillips, Amash and Pelosi for comment.

The House Judiciary Committee moved the impeachment vote to the House floor, which is expected this week. If the House approves, the president will be on trial in the Senate.