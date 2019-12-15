A Fox News poll released Sunday found half of Americans say President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ MORE should be impeached and removed from office.

Fifty percent of respondents supported the president’s impeachment and removal, while four percent only backed impeachment, but not removal, and 41 percent opposed impeachment.

The statistics are largely unchanged from Fox News’s late October poll that found 49 percent backing impeachment and removal, 4 percent supporting solely impeachment and 41 percent opposing both.

In between the polls, the House Intelligence Committee held two weeks of public hearings with former and current Trump officials and the House Judiciary Committee debated and approved two articles of impeachment. The public hearings apparently did not influence voters’ views.

Trump’s approval rating also rose 3 percentage points since the last poll to 45 percent approval, while 53 percent disapproved. These numbers also remain stable from January 2019 when 43 percent backed the president and 54 disapproved.

The numbers again break down along partisan lines, with 85 percent of Democrats approving of the impeachment and removal of Trump, while 84 percent of Republicans said they were against that.

The independent support of impeachment jumped 7 percentage points to 45 percent support from October’s poll.

The poll was conducted between Dec. 8 and 11 in partnership with Beacon Research and Shaw & Company. They surveyed 1,000 registered voters, and the poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.