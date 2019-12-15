A Fox News poll released Sunday found that half of Americans say President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ MORE should be impeached and removed from office.

Fifty percent of respondents supported the president’s impeachment and removal, while 4 percent backed impeachment but not removal. Forty-one percent opposed impeachment.

The statistics are largely unchanged from Fox News’s poll in late October that found 49 percent backing impeachment and removal, 4 percent supporting only impeachment, and 41 percent opposing both.

Between the two polls, the House Intelligence Committee held two weeks of public hearings with former and current Trump officials, and the House Judiciary Committee debated and approved two articles of impeachment. The public hearings apparently did not influence voters’ views.

Trump’s approval rating also rose 3 percentage points since the last poll to 45 percent, while 53 percent disapproved. Those numbers also remain stable from January 2019, when 43 percent backed the president and 54 disapproved.

The numbers again break down along partisan lines, with 85 percent of Democrats approving of the impeachment and removal of Trump and 84 percent of Republicans saying they were against it.

The independent support of impeachment jumped 7 percentage points to 45 percent support from October’s poll.

The poll was conducted between Dec. 8 and Dec. 11 in partnership with Beacon Research and Shaw & Co. They surveyed 1,000 registered voters, and the poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.