Wallace repeatedly pressed Comey over his characterization of the Steele dossier’s role in the FBI’s investigation and application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court for a warrant to wiretap Trump campaign aid Carter Page.

“A central question is role of Steele dossier. You say it was part of a broader mosaic, (Justice Department Inspector General Michael) Horowitz says [it] played a central role,” Wallace asked Comey on “Fox News Sunday.”

Comey responded, “I’m not sure he and I are saying different things. What his report says is that the FBI thought it was a close call until they got the Steele report, put that additional information in and that tipped it over to be probable cause. It’s a long FISA application and includes Steele material and lots of other things, I don’t think we’re saying different things.”

“I think you are sir,” Wallace responded.

Wallace also pressed Comey on the former director’s defense of the bureau, reminding him of missteps outlined in the Horowitz report and asking why he didn’t take a more hands-on role in such an important investigation.

In one exchange, Wallace told Comey, “You make it sound like you were a bystander, an eyewitness. You were the director of the FBI while a lot of this was going on.”

Exclusively on FOX News Sunday: Chris Wallace asks Former FBI Director James Comey if the IG Report vindicates him. Director Comey responds to previous statements he made in 2018 about the Carter Page FISA warrant being handled appropriately: “There was real sloppiness.” pic.twitter.com/vPmCV11hRe — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 15, 2019 “Sure, I’m responsible, that’s why I’m telling you, I was wrong,” Comey said. “I was overconfident as director in our procedures. And it’s important that a leader be accountable and transparent. If I was still director I’d be saying exactly the same thing Chris Wray is saying which is ‘we are going to get to the bottom of this.’ Because the most important question is, is it systemic? Are there problems in other cases?”

–This developing report will be updated.