Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani taunted the Deep State-Democrat-media complex Sunday morning and said he will be sharing evidence he “has garnered through hundreds of hours of research.”

“Stay tuned,” Rudy said building anticipation.

And boy did he deliver.

Rudy revealed a huge money laundering operation involving the Bidens and Burisma Holdings. Money was flowing through Latvia and Cyprus disguised as loans to various tech companies then paid out as ‘board fees’ to Hunter Biden.

“That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani revealed that there is documents showing Schiff’s star witness, fired US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice during her impeachment testimony.

Documents prove Yovanovitch was personally involved in the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s investigations and denied visas to witnesses who could prove Biden, Dem corruption, Giuliani said.

Witness Yuri Lutsenko, the inheritor of prosecutor general Viktor Shokin’s office told Giuliani that Yovanovitch was sent information showing that $7 BILLION went to the US in a possible money laundering scheme to a firm called “Franklin Templeton Investments,” she refused to him help by connecting him to American law enforcement.

Lutsenko wanted help from the US Justice Department to track down where the $7 BILLION in supposed laundered money went.

Lutsenko said, “I was once again shocked when madame Yovanovitch told two members of the committee that Lutsenko asked me to organize his meeting with American attorney general, but you know gentlemen that there is a procedure for this she told, the procedure that Lutsenko should even — must give us and short topic what points he want he wants to discuss with American law enforcement bodies and Yovanovitch said he never gave us such an information.”

This was a lie and Yovanovitch lied under oath to Congress.

“I have bad news for madame Yovanovitch,” Lutsenko said. “This is my letter to request for cooperation in investigation against the criminal organization of Yanukovytch regarding possible investment in the US-based mutual and other funds for the purpose of money laundering,” Lutsenko said holding up the letter he wrote dated October of 2017.

WATCH:

Witness Yuri Lutsenko, inheritor of Shokin’s office: Records proving Amb Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice. Doc’s showing she was denying visas to witnesses who could prove Biden & Dem corruption. Clear doc proof of money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. pic.twitter.com/uHwa6PorLB — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

The post Giuliani Bombshell: Records Reveal Fired Amb Yovanovitch Perjured Herself – She Denied Visas to Witnesses Who Could Prove Biden, Dem Corruption (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.