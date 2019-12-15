The would-be fräulein Führer , Greta Thunberg, has now walked back her thinly veiled assertion that world leaders should be executed. She had previously said “World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that. We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures.”

After her handlers apparently realized that she sounds an awful lot like (insert your favorite historical dictator who committed mass murder against their political opposition), they have now programmed her to apologize for the statements.

… improvise speeches in a second language.

But of course I apologise if anyone misunderstood this. I can not enough express the fact that I – as well as the entire school strike movement- are against any possible form of violence. It goes without saying but I say it anyway. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 14, 2019

Yes, that is exactly what happens when you improvise; Your true, unfiltered thoughts come out. Rest assured her team will not let someone as hysterical and unhinged as her give unscripted speeches in the future. Every speech from here on out will be carefully scripted, like a Moms Demand Action “volunteer” testifying at a state capitol.

Can you imagine the outrage had Trump said “We need to put Shifty Schiff and Pelosi against the wall.”

