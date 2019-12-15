Far-left climate extremist Greta Thunberg tweeted a photograph of herself riding on a train over the weekend that showed her sitting on the floor while complaining about the train supposedly being “overcrowded” which earned a sharp response from the train.

“Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany,” Thunberg tweeted. “And I’m finally on my way home!”

The Guardian reported that in a two-part tweet, Deutsche Bahn (DB) responded to Thunberg’s tweet, writing, “Dear Greta, thank you for supporting us railroaders in the fight against climate change! We were happy that you travelled with us on Saturday in the ICE 74 … but it would have been even nicer had you also reported how friendly and competently you were looked after by our team at your seat in the first class.”

After being repeatedly mocked online over the incident, Thunberg claimed, “Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat. This is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high!”

Thunberg has been at the center of controversy over her push for extreme climate proposals and has been mocked by leaders around the world, and was even mocked in the most recent episode of South Park.

Earlier this month, famed British tv personality Jeremy Clarkson unloaded on Thunberg after a series of extreme speeches she delivered during 2019.

“She’s mad and she’s dangerous and she’s causing young children sleepless nights with her idiocy,” Clarkson said in an interview this week, according to The Daily Mail. “I think she needs to go back to school and shut up.”

“But rather than having her jumping up and down and waving her arms in the air, you can actually go there and say, ‘Bloody hell, fire! Look at what this climate change has done to this place,’” Clarkson continued. “We simply said, ‘Here’s an example of it.’ What do you want me to do now? Get on my carbon fiber yacht and go and shout at Donald Trump?”

When Clarkson was further asked about what he though about Thunberg, Clarkson responded: “She’s a stupid idiot.”

“I think she’s a weird Swede with a bad temper. Nothing will be achieved by sailing across the ocean in a diesel-powered yacht, and then lying about the diesel engine,” Clarkson continued. “And did you see she went to Chile for the climate conference which was then moved to Madrid? I literally s**t myself laughing. She’s an idiot because scientists will solve this, and nobody is going to solve it by running around and going on strike and not going to school, because then you’re not in your science lessons, so she’s a fool.”

Thunberg recently admitted in an op-ed that her extreme climate plan was about more than just the environment, it was also about fighting the “colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression.”

Thunberg noted that the goal of her “climate resistance movement” is “to change everything.”