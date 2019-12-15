Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday evening sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) his opening pitch and listed four White House witnesses he wants called in to testify at the Senate impeachment trial.

Schumer sent a letter to McConnell requesting he call four White House witnesses to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

The four White House witnesses Schumer wants to call in refused to testify before the House impeachment sham show trials.

Schumer also suggested to McConnell how much time should be allotted for testimonies and arguments from witnesses and counsel.

“[I] propose that the total time allotted to testimony by each witness be limited to not more than four hours for the House Managers and not more that four hours for the President’s counsel,” Schumer wrote.

Axios reported:

They are: Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff; John Bolton, former national security adviser; Michael Duffey, associate director for national security, Office of Management and Budget; and Robert Blair, senior adviser to Mulvaney.

Schumer also proposes that the Senate issue subpoenas “for a limited set of documents that we believe will shed additional light on the administration’s decision-making regarding the delay in security assistance funding to Ukraine and its requests for certain investigations to be announced by the government of Ukraine,” per the letter obtained by Axios.

The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on the impeachment articles on Wednesday.

If the House votes to impeach President Trump, the impeachment gets bounced over to the Senate where two-thirds majority must vote to convict President Trump in order to remove him from office.

There are currently 47 Democrats, including two Independents who caucus with Democrats in the Senate, and 53 Republicans.

Assuming there would be no Democrat defectors, it would take 20 Republican Senators to flip on Trump to get to 67 votes in order to convict him and remove him from the White House, which is highly unlikely.

It was recently reported that McConnell will move to immediately acquit President Trump and clear him of all charges.

It’s really rich that Schumer is making demands of McConnell after Stalinist House Democrats completely railroaded Minority members and denied President Trump due process.

McConnell should tell Schumer and other Democrats who are making demands to go to hell.

The post Here Are the Four White House Witnesses Schumer Wants to Call at Senate Impeachment Trial appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.