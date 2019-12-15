If you don’t think like they do they don’t want you.

Government officials in Joliet, Illinois are advertising for new government clerks… But only if you’re a Democrat.

The ads went online this week. Only those applicants who voted in a previous Democrat primary need apply.

Of course, this is illegal but Democrats don’t care.

Here is the ad:

It’s like EVERY DAY this modern day Democrat Party shows us more and more of who they really are. Intolerant, criminal, communist, thugs.

