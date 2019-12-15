Jill Biden says the constant attacks on her husband by President Trump is evidence that the president is “afraid” to run against the former vice president.

“Well, you know, when Joe and I decided to run for president, when we made that decision, we knew it was going to be tough,” Jill Biden said Saturday on MSNBC.

“But we never could have imagined that it would turn into, that Donald Trump would be asking a foreign government to get involved in our elections, and I think, you know, Donald Trump has shown us who he is, and this has been a real distraction,” she added. “And I think it just proves that he’s afraid to run against my husband, Joe Biden.”

Trump has repeatedly hit Joe Biden, who served with President Obama for eight years. Most national polls show Biden is still the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The president has also targeted Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, allegedly asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens over corruption allegations linked to Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company that was under investigation.

On that topic, Jill Biden said Hunter Biden did nothing wrong.

“I know my son’s character,” she said. “Hunter did nothing wrong, and that’s the bottom line.”

“I think any parent who is watching this show knows that if anyone attacked their son or daughter, I mean, you don’t just sit down and take it. You fight for your kid,” she added. “And I think that just shows, you know, Joe is going to stand up to bullies, and bullies like Donald Trump.”

“That’s bullying,” Jill Biden said on MSNBC, comparing Hunter Biden to other “children” bullied by the President, despite Hunter being around 50 years old. “Look at what the president did this week with that 16-year-old girl, Greta. You can’t attack children. That’s the bottom line.”

Jill Biden also said her husband, who recently turned 77, is not considering serving just one term, as some reports suggested.

“He has a lot of energy,” she said. “Most of the time I have to say to him in the morning like, ‘Joe, just wait until I have my coffee until you start with this idea or that idea.’”

Jill Biden’s energetic defense of her husband is much different from what she said back in August.

She said then that her husband might not be the best candidate, but told voters, “maybe you have to swallow a little bit” and vote for him anyway.

“Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is,” Jill Biden said on MSNBC, “but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘OK, I personally like so-and-so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

During a campaign stop in New Hampshire, she said: “I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that. But I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race. So I think if your goal — I know my goal — is to beat Donald Trump, we have to have someone who can beat him,” she said.